Colaba Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Colaba Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Colaba Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Colaba constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Colaba is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Colaba Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 46.19% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 35.86% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Raj K Purohit won this seat by a margin of 23787 votes, which was 20.28% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 117289 votes.Annie Shekhar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8057 votes. INC polled 98627 votes, 40.33% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .