Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cognizant names Francisco D'Souza as Vice Chairman

IT firm Cognizant today said its board has appointed Francisco D'Souza as Vice Chairman in addition to his current role as chief executive officer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IT firm Cognizant today said its board has appointed Francisco D'Souza as Vice Chairman in addition to his current role as chief executive officer. Cognizant's leadership team has been at the vanguard of the shifts in technology, and the company has invested significantly in digital over the past several years to achieve a differentiated market position, John Klein, Chairman of Cognizant board of directors, said.

"As we look at the vast market opportunities to help our clients apply digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud and blockchain at scale, we are confident that we have the market position and the executive team to further extend Cognizant's leadership," he added.

Klein pointed out that since D'Souza assumed the CEO role, Cognizant has grown more than seven-fold to a Fortune 200 company with nearly USD 15 billion in revenues in 2017.

"...I look forward to even greater successes from this team in the years ahead. As Cognizant turns 25 years old as a company, our market opportunity has never been greater as we focus on creating the digital leaders of tomorrow," D'Souza said.
tags #Cognizant #Current Affairs #Francisco D'Souza #Information Technology

