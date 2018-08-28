App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cochin Shipyard pays dividend of Rs 122 crore to Government

After the initial public offer of equity shares of the public sector undertaking (PSU), the centre holds 75 percent in the equity share capital of CSL and the balance 25 percent is held by the general public.

PTI
 
 
State owned Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) today said that it has paid a dividend of Rs 122.3 crore to the government on August 21.

"A dividend of Rs 12 per equity share was paid on the 10,19,52,000 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the Government of India," the company said in a filing to BSE.

In addition, CSL has also contributed Rs 357.49 crore to the exchequer by way of value added tax, income tax, CST, customs duty, service tax, GST and dividend tax during 2017-18.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 05:59 pm

tags #Business #Cochin Shipyard #Companies #India

