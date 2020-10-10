Coca-Cola rejigs top brass; Sundeep Bijoria named new head of India franchise: Report

International beverage maker Coca-Cola has rejigged its senior-level personnel as part of its restructuring exercise that kicked off in September 2020.

According to an Economic Times report, Coca-Cola named Sundeep Bijoria as its new head of India franchise, while Reetima Rakyan will be leading franchise operations for South West Asia.

India lockdown dragged Coca Cola volumes in April-June.

Apart from this, Coca-Cola's marketing head Vijay Parshraman will move to a global role within the firm, while current director of sparkling brands in Atlanta -- Arnab Roy -- will succeed him. Also, Samarapperuma Padmal, Harsh Bhutani and Nishi Kulshreshtha Chaturvedi have been announced as new heads for strategy, finance and human resources.

Among other details, beverage maker said that Sanket Ray will take charge as new India head from January 1, 2021, while the current president of firm T Krishnakumar has been named chairman of the company.

The recent decision to rejig the top leadership has been taken as a part of the restructuring process including replacement of 17 leaders in separate units. Also, ET report claimed that Coca-Cola is undertaking a voluntary separation programme for its 200-plus employees.

The Atlanta-headquartered company reported a 28 percent drop in its net revenues to $7.2 billion and its operating income declined by 34 percent for the second quarter. "Sparkling soft drinks declined 12 percent, led by a decline in India, Western Europe and the fountain business in North America due to pressure in away-from-home channels,” said CocaCola in an earnings statement.