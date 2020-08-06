172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coca-cola-india-byjus-may-bid-for-ipl-title-sponsorship-report-5652541.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coca-Cola India, Byju's may bid for IPL title sponsorship: Report

The BCCI is reportedly planning to invite fresh bids for title sponsorship after Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's exit as the main sponsor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Beverage giant Coca-Cola India and education technology company Byju's may join the race for the title sponsorship of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to invite fresh bids for the tournament's title sponsorship after Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's exit as the main sponsor, according to a Mint report.

Also read: IPL 2020 | Vivo’s exit could see Star India take a Rs 250 crore hit; other Chinese brands may choose to lie low

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

"We continue to stay invested in cricket and (are) observing how the situation evolves. We are awaiting more details before taking a decision," Coca-Cola India told the Mint.

Byju's declined to comment when contacted by Mint. The startup has set aside Rs 300 crore for the sponsorship bid, a source told the publication.

A source in the BCCI told Moneycontrol that Vivo had dropped out sponsorship for this year's edition of the IPL. Vivo was slated to pay Rs 440 crore as a part of the sponsorship agreement.

Vivo's decision might have likely been triggered by informal calls to boycott Chinese products after rising border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 08:44 am

tags #Business #IPL

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.