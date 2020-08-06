Coca-Cola India, Byju's may bid for IPL title sponsorship: Report

Beverage giant Coca-Cola India and education technology company Byju's may join the race for the title sponsorship of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to invite fresh bids for the tournament's title sponsorship after Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's exit as the main sponsor, according to a Mint report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"We continue to stay invested in cricket and (are) observing how the situation evolves. We are awaiting more details before taking a decision," Coca-Cola India told the Mint.

Byju's declined to comment when contacted by Mint. The startup has set aside Rs 300 crore for the sponsorship bid, a source told the publication.

A source in the BCCI told Moneycontrol that Vivo had dropped out sponsorship for this year's edition of the IPL. Vivo was slated to pay Rs 440 crore as a part of the sponsorship agreement.

Vivo's decision might have likely been triggered by informal calls to boycott Chinese products after rising border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).