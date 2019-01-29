App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cobrapost accuses DHFL promoters of siphoning off Rs 31,000 crore public funds

Money was allegedly routed through dubious companies and parked outside India, to acquire assets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Non-profit journalism company Cobrapost held a press conference on January 29 in New Delhi, making allegations against promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

Cobrapost accused DHFL's primary promoters of having siphoned off more than Rs 31,000 crore public money.

The siphoning off was primarily carried out through grants of loans and advances to shell companies and by using other means, Cobrapost claimed.

Money was allegedly routed through the dubious companies and parked outside India, to acquire assets.

Donations to BJP

The expose also alleged that a group of companies belonging to DHFL had made donations to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Companies owned by the DHFL, in total, have donated Rs 19.6 crore to the BJP, reports suggest. RK Developers, one of the subsidiaries, hid their donation of Rs 9.93 crore made to the BJP in their balance sheet, reports add.

The expose is reportedly based on company records and other official documents. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

DHFL’s stock fell around 10 percent following the press conference, before recovering marginally.

(This is a developing story. To be updated)
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DHFL #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.