Cobrapost accuses DHFL promoters of siphoning off Rs 31,000 crore public funds

Non-profit journalism company Cobrapost held a press conference on January 29 in New Delhi, making allegations against promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

Cobrapost accused DHFL's primary promoters of having siphoned off more than Rs 31,000 crore public money.

The siphoning off was primarily carried out through grants of loans and advances to shell companies and by using other means, Cobrapost claimed.

Money was allegedly routed through the dubious companies and parked outside India, to acquire assets.

Donations to BJP

The expose also alleged that a group of companies belonging to DHFL had made donations to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Companies owned by the DHFL, in total, have donated Rs 19.6 crore to the BJP, reports suggest. RK Developers, one of the subsidiaries, hid their donation of Rs 9.93 crore made to the BJP in their balance sheet, reports add.

The expose is reportedly based on company records and other official documents. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

DHFL’s stock fell around 10 percent following the press conference, before recovering marginally.

(This is a developing story. To be updated)