Coastal road construction in Mumbai triggers 5-month traffic curbs

The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced restrictions on vehicular movement in the Marine Drive region, which houses some of the top businesses, due to the coastal road construction project that has entered into its final phase.

"Due to coastal road construction, storm water drainage outfall work will be carried out on southbound carriageway of Marine Drive -- between Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana -- for the next 5 months," the traffic police tweeted, as it shared an advisory on the alternate routes of commutation.

The existing southbound traffic on N.S. Road (Marine Drive) will be "routed through the service road running parallel along the gymkhanas", the advisory said, adding that slow vehicular movement along with "traffic congestion at certain points" cannot be ruled out.

"All vehicle users are, therefore, advised to avoid vehicles on N.S. road (Marine Drive) southbound, only if required or in an urgency to avoid traffic congestion," it further stated.

The coastal road project, one of the flagship infrastructure projects of Mumbai, will connect Marine Drive in the city's south to Kandivali in the north. The 29.2-km highway will have eight lanes, and is expected to be used by around 1,30,000 vehicles daily.

Being built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,500 crore, the road will cut down the travel time between Marine Drive and Kandivali from 2 hours at present to nearly 40 minutes.

Moneycontrol News