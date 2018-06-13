Coast Guard rescues seven sailors off Gujarat coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) early today rescued seven sailors on board a tugboat that was stranded off Porbandar coast in Gujarat following engine failure mid sea, an official statement said.

These seven crew members on board tugboat 'Jalarak', were airlifted by the Coast Guard helicopters early today near Porbandar shore, as the vessel drifted towards the coast after suffering an engine failure during the night, a statement issued by the defence spokesperson said.

"During its journey from Veraval in Gir Somnath district to Sikka port in Jamnagar, the tug came to a standstill in the mid sea at midnight following engine failure," it said.

Due to the extreme weather conditions, the tug started drifting towards the Porbandar harbour. Upon getting the distress call in the night, Coast Guard sent their ship 'Shoor' to evacuate the sailors by towing the tug, it added.

"However, as the tug further drifted towards shallow waters near the coastline, it was not possible to extend any help from the ship, which was in deep water and could not go further towards the shore," the statement said.

Thus, the towing mission was aborted during the night. However, the Coast Guard ship remained near the tug till dawn to deal with any emergency situation.

"In the early hours today, the ICG helicopters, flown from Porbandar facility, evacuated these seven crew members by airlifting them from the tug," the statement said.