App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coalition govt yet to start talks on Lok Sabha 2019 seats: Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on his way to attend a programme at Manjanady, he said it was quite natural for many aspirants to seek seats in their region of influence and winning chance would be the criterion while choosing candidates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The ruling Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka has not yet begun discussions on seat sharing for the coming Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister Siddramaiah said on February 2.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on his way to attend a programme at Manjanady, he said it was quite natural for many aspirants to seek seats in their region of influence and winning chance would be the criterion while choosing candidates.

He said leaders of both parties would sit together and formulate guidelines for seat sharing. Siddaramaiah ridiculed BJPs criticism that the state has two chief ministers at present, saying the BJP had three chief ministers during their tenure and still could not complete their term. Several of their leaders had criminal cases filed against them during the period, he said.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.