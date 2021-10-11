MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Coal shortage forces closure of 13 thermal power plant units in Maharashtra

Thermal power generation has declined over the last few days due to a shortage of coal across the country.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
Representative image

Coal shortage across the country has forced the temporary closure of 13 thermal power plant units which supply power to the Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSEDCL), according to a report by the Indian Express.

As a result, 3330 MW power supply has been cut off, MSEDCL said in a statement, as per the report.

Mahagenco’s Chandrapur, Bhusawal and Nashik units of 210 MW each, Paras-250 MW and Bhusawal and Chandrapur’s 500 MW each are shut.

Read | Congress raises coal shortage issue, says power rates may be hiked next

Additionally, four units of 640 MW of Postal Gujarat Power Limited (Gujarat) and three units of 810 MW of Ratan India Power Limited (Amravati) are also closed, as per the report.

MSEDCL has urged people to limit the use of electricity during peak hours from 6 am to 10 am and from 6 pm to 10 pm to balance the demand and supply.

MSEDCL CMD Vijay Singhal said that the power utility is buying electricity at a high cost of Rs 20 per unit to prevent load shedding.

"For the next 10 days or so the situation is comfortable as we expect the coal situation to ease," Singhal told the publication.

Also Read: Odisha industries facing coal crisis, seek CM Naveen Patnaik's intervention

Thermal power generation has declined over the last few days due to a shortage of coal across the country.

Several states have warned of a power outage in the wake of a severe coal shortage, but the coal ministry has asserted that sufficient dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and has dismissed as "entirely misplaced" any fear of disruption in power supply.

Also read | Coal Crisis: 'No threat of disruption in power supply', says Pralhad Joshi

"The ministry of coal reassures that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants. Any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced," the ministry said in a release.

"Reviewed coal production & supply situation in the country. Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ equivalent to 24 days coal demand," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted.
Tags: #coal #India #Maharashtra
first published: Oct 11, 2021 01:37 pm

