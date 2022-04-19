English
    Coal shortage causing electricity crisis in 12 states, says Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut

    Talking to reporters, Nitin Raut said there was no load-shedding in Maharashtra for the past five to six days due to this micro-level planning and the power deficit stood at 15 per cent.

    PTI
    April 19, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said 12 states are facing electricity issues due to shortage of coal and that his department was working to mitigate the shortfall here with micro-level planning.

    Talking to reporters here, Raut said there was no load-shedding in Maharashtra for the past five to six days due to this micro-level planning and the power deficit stood at 15 per cent.

    He said state-run Mahagenco has set a target to generate 8000 MW electricity, while thermal power plants in the coastal region operate on imported coal, the ban on the import of which was recently lifted by the Centre.

    "The state government has issued tenders to import one lakh metric tonnes of coal. Coal shortage is also due to lack of rakes (trains). We require 37 rakes per day, while we get only 26. Each rake can transport 4,000 metric tonnes of coal,” Raut said.

     



    first published: Apr 19, 2022 04:57 pm
