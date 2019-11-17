App
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coal ministry to set up management unit to speed up mine operationalistion

The coal ministry will hire a consultant to set up the project management unit, the ministry said in a notice while inviting bids from eligible entities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The government is planning to set up a project management unit for expediting the operationalisation of allotted coal blocks. The coal ministry will hire a consultant to set up the project management unit, the ministry said in a notice while inviting bids from eligible entities.

"Ministry of Coal plans to take services of a consulting firm to set up a project management unit to support on 'expediting coal block operationalisation'," the notice for Request for Bid (RFB) stated.

"The bidder selected in accordance with the provisions of the RFB, shall assist the Authority by deploying dedicated professionals in order to provide assistance and coordinate various implementation aspects of the project," it said.

The last date for submission of bid is December 19, it said.

The coal ministry has been exhorting allottees to step up efforts for bringing allotted blocks to production as well as enhance output.

The ministry in September had said that policy decisions have been taken to ensure early operationalisation of coal mines but their allottees should also go the extra mile along with the government to start the mines.

The decisions include allowing sale of 25 percent coal in open market in case of allocation for specified end use plant, relaxation in efficiency parameters, among others, the ministry had said.

The ministry had said that it was also working on policy interventions to develop a single-window scheme for faster approvals of clearances from various central and state agencies.

First Published on Nov 17, 2019 11:09 am

tags #coal

