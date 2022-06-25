Coal Ministry targets 140 million tonne coking coal production by 2030

A slew of transformative measures taken by the Ministry of Coal under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to increase domestic raw coking coal production to 140 MT by 2030.

The Ministry of Coal said in a release on June 25 that India has produced 51.7 million tonne (MT) raw coking coal during the financial year 2021-22 which is 15 percent more compared to the 44.8 MT produced during FY21. At the same time, domestic raw coking coal production also continued to witness an increasing trend in the current fiscal with 8.3 MT being produced as per figures up to May 2022, which is 20 percent higher compared to the 6.9 MT produced during the same period of the previous year.

At present, domestic raw coking coal washing capacity is about 23 MT per annum including 9.26 MT of the private sector.

As per the Coal Ministry, there is a need to set up more washeries to enhance the capacity to meet the fast-increasing demand for coking coal in the country. During FY22, CIL supplied 1.7 MT of washed coking coal to the steel sector and set a target of 3.45 MT during FY23.

Coal India Limited (CIL) is planning to set up and operationalise nine more new washeries with a capacity of 30 MTPA. With this, CIL’s supply capacity of washed coking coal to the steel sector is estimated to go up to 15 MT, thereby reducing the import of coking coal.

To further enhance raw coking coal production, the Ministry of Coal has auctioned 10 coking coal blocks to the private sector with a PRC of 22.5 MT over the past two years, most of which are expected to start production by 2025. The Ministry has also identified four coking coal blocks and the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) will finalise the GR for four to six new coking coal blocks in the next two months. These blocks may be offered in subsequent rounds of auction for private sector to further step up domestic raw coking coal supply in the country.

The CIL has also planned to increase raw coking coal production from existing mines up to 26 MT and identified nine new mines with PRC of about 20 MT by FY 2025. Also, CIL has offered six discontinued coking coal mines, out of the total 20 discontinued mines, on an innovative model of revenue sharing to the private sector with an expected PRC of about 2 MT.