MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Coal India sanctions Rs 16 crore to buy life-saving jab for employee’s infant daughter

CIL sanctioned the money for Zolgensma injection for 2-year-old Srishti, daughter of an overman at SECL, for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Moneycontrol News
November 21, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
2-year-old Srishti, daughter of Satish Kr. Ravi, overman, Dipka, SECL, who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Image Source: CIL)

2-year-old Srishti, daughter of Satish Kr. Ravi, overman, Dipka, SECL, who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Image Source: CIL)


Coal India on November 20 said it will sanction Rs 16 crore towards Zolgensma injection for the treatment of an employee’s infant daughter, who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).


The company has “sanctioned Rs 16 crore for Zolgensma injection, the only treatment for Srishti, the two-year-old suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy”, the coal major said in a post on the public sector miner’s official Twitter handle.


CIL “believes its employees and families are its real wealth” and that Srishti is the daughter of Satish Kumar Ravi, an overman at Dipka (Chhatisgarh), SECL.


“It was not possible for an employee like Satish to buy such an expensive injection, which has to be imported. So, the Coal India management has decided to bear the cost. CIL has set an example for other PSUs and organisations,” a senior SECL official told the Times of India.


Chairman and Managin Directopr of Coal India, Pramod Agrawal, a 1991-batch IAS officer, has initiated the process to sanction the funds, officials told the paper.


SMA is a rare genetic disorder in which a person can’t control muscle movement due to loss of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brainstem. Srishti was born on November 22, 2019 and fell sick within six months, but her parents could not seek better health facilities due to the pandemic and relied on local treatment, the TOI said.


They took her to the Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore in December 2020, where she was diagnosed with SMA. She was then admitted to an SECL-empanelled hospital in Bilaspur and later to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, and is now on ventilator at home.

SECL or South Eastern Coalfields is a ‘Miniratna’ and one of the eight fully owned subsidiaries of Coal India.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Coal India #India #SMA #Treatment #Zolgensma
first published: Nov 21, 2021 11:03 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.