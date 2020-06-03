App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India output falls 11% to 41.3 million tonne in May

It further said amid a crimped demand for coal, in what would be an encouraging sign for CIL, coal off take was up at 39.95MT in May compared to 39.06MT in April

 
 
Coal India Ltd (CIL) has reported a decline in production by 11.2 percent to 41.3 million tonne (MT) in May.

The company had produced 46.69 million tonne of coal in May 2019.

In a statement the PSU said "CIL as whole produced 41.43MT of coal in May 2020."

It further said amid a crimped demand for coal, in what would be an encouraging sign for CIL, coal off take was up at 39.95MT in May compared to 39.06MT in April.

Coal sales have expanded by 0.9MT in May, it said.

Overburden removal (OBR) growth for May 2020 "was 21 percent at 124.59 M.Cu.M OB removal, compared to year-ago month, as CIL laid aside an additional quantity of 21.52 M.Cu.M extraneous matter during the referred period," it said.

This bodes well for the state-owned coal mining behemoth as OBR is an important performance parameter that removes top soil and lays bare the coal seams for future mining in opencast mines, it said.

"This is a positive sign and secures options for our future coal output at short notice, once demands picks up," said an official of the company adding "all our coal producing subsidiaries have posted growth in OB removal during May'20 compared to the same month last year."

Coal India accounts for over 80 percent of domestic fuel output.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Coal India #India

