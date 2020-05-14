App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India mandated to replace at least 100 MT of imports with domestic coal in FY21

State-owned CIL has been mandated by the government to replace at least 100 million tonnes (MT) of imports with domestically-produced coal in the ongoing fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned CIL has been mandated by the government to replace at least 100 million tonnes (MT) of imports with domestically-produced coal in the ongoing fiscal.

The development comes at a time when the country, on the one hand, has an abundance of domestic coal, while on the other hand there is a slump in demand for the dry fuel.

"Coal India (CIL) has a mandate of replacing at least 100 MT of imported coal with domestic non-coking coal in the financial year 2020-21," an official said. In its bid to substitute imports with domestic coal, CIL is connecting with non-regulated sectors like sponge iron, cement, aluminium for domestic coal, the official said.

Close

Moreover, the PSU has also removed many extra cost and reduced the reserve price to zero, the official added.

related news

The country imported 247.1 MT of coal in 2019-20, about five per cent higher than 235.35 MT imported during 2018-19. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier written to state chief ministers asking them not to import the dry fuel and take the domestic supply from CIL, which has the fossil fuel in abundance.

The power sector, a key coal consumer, is grappling with weak demand due to the lockdown and plants are operating at lower capacity, bringing down the demand for coal. To boost coal demand, the government has announced a slew of measures like increased supply for linkage consumers.

It has also announced several relief measures for CIL consumers, including the power sector. The PSU closed the financial year 2019-20 with coal production of 602.14 MT, against the target of 660 MT. It is targeting 710 MT of coal output in the ongoing financial year.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #CIL #coal #Coal India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uttar Pradesh Governor approves changes in labour laws, ordinance sent to President

Uttar Pradesh Governor approves changes in labour laws, ordinance sent to President

Maharashtra looks to ease business permissions to attract companies, FDI

Maharashtra looks to ease business permissions to attract companies, FDI

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.