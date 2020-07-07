Coal India clocks average daily output of 44% during 3-day strike, attendance close to 36%

State-owned Coal India (CIL) on Tuesday said it managed to clock an average daily production of 44 percent and average attendance of nearly 36 percent during the three-day strike called by worker unions last week.

This calculation of average is based on the average of 10 days prior to July 2 -- the first day of the three-day strike.

CIL in a statement said that despite the strike "the coal miner managed 44 percent of coal output, compared to the average of 10 days immediately prior to the first day of the strike".

The attendance of the employees progressively increased from the first day of the strike over the three-day period, averaging close to 36 percent, it said.

"This means, with a little over one-third of the attendance, the company could still produce 58 percent of OBR (Over Burden Removal) and coal composite combined," the statement said.

OBR and coal composite means the volume of coal produced and topsoil excavated combined. OBR is an important performance parameter as it exposes the coal seam for future production at short notice. OBR alone at 5.70 million cubic metres during the referred strike days clocked 61 percent of the average of 10 days.

CIL on an average per day was producing 1.3 million tonnes (MT) of coal during the ten-day phase.

Coal India produced a total of 1.72 MT of coal and supplied 1.60 MT to its customers during the three-day strike from July 2-4 called by five central trade unions protesting the government's decision over commercial coal mining, the company said.

CIL produced 0.57 MT of coal on an average per day and despatched 0.53 MT of the dry fuel during three-day period. Whereas, the average per day of OBR and coal composite was 4.73 MT.

"Though the operations were subdued to a certain degree, the performance of the company was better than what was anticipated during the strike period," a company official said.

Similarly, coal despatch was 38 percent of the referred ten-day average as CIL's supplies were 1.40 MT per day. OBR and coal composite scored a high of 58 percent, the average per day being 8.14 MT OBR and coal composite amounted to a total of 14.20 MT during the referred strike period.