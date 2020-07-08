App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India's arm Mahanadi Coalfields terms workers strike illegal, to deduct 8-days of wages

Coal workers affiliated to five trade unions had gone on strike from July 2-4.

PTI
 
 
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a Coal India arm, has ordered eight days wage deduction for workers who went on a three-day strike last week to protest against the government's decision to open the coal sector for private players.

The company in a notice termed the three-day strike by workers from July 2-4 as "illegal".

"It is noted that the employees...have participated in this illegal strike, which is violation of rule 26.10 of the certified standing orders of the MCL. In view of this misconduct on their part, eight days wage deduction as per section 20 of the Code on Wages Act, 2019, is hereby ordered for this act of participation in the illegal strike," Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said in a notice.

Coal workers affiliated to five trade unions had gone on strike from July 2-4.

The MCL notice also said that Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kolkata, has been seized of the matter for conciliation under provisions of Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

Of the around 20,000 workers of MCL, 15,000 to 16,000 workers were on strike so did not report to work, a company official said.

"Since the strike has been under conciliation, participation in such a strike is in contravention to Section 10 (3) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 and as such, is prohibited....and is an illegal strike, as per clause 24(1) (ii) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947," the notice said.

State-owned Coal India (CIL) on Tuesday said it managed to clock an average daily production of 44 percent and average attendance of nearly 36 percent during the three-day strike.

This calculation of average is based on the average of 10 days prior to July 2 -- the first day of the three-day strike.

Coal India accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Business #Coal India #India #Mahanadi Coalfields Limited #wages

