Coal India arm MCL introduces drone technology in coal mines

PTI
Feb 03, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

Coal India (Image: AP)

Coal India arm MCL has introduced drone technology in coal mines for environmental monitoring, volume measurement and photogrammetric mapping of mines for digitalisation of the mining process.

The technology has been introduced through the launch of a web-based portal 'VIHANGAM' along with a drone and ground control system.

"The portal allows an authorised person to access real time drone video from the mine through a dedicated 40 Mbps internet lease line near the mines," the coal ministry said in a statement.

There is a control station that flies the drone and the system can be operated through the portal from anywhere.