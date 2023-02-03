English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Coal India arm MCL introduces drone technology in coal mines

    "The portal allows an authorised person to access real time drone video from the mine through a dedicated 40 Mbps internet lease line near the mines," the coal ministry said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
    Coal India (Image: AP)

    Coal India (Image: AP)

    Coal India arm MCL has introduced drone technology in coal mines for environmental monitoring, volume measurement and photogrammetric mapping of mines for digitalisation of the mining process.

    The technology has been introduced through the launch of a web-based portal 'VIHANGAM' along with a drone and ground control system.

    "The portal allows an authorised person to access real time drone video from the mine through a dedicated 40 Mbps internet lease line near the mines," the coal ministry said in a statement.

    There is a control station that flies the drone and the system can be operated through the portal from anywhere.