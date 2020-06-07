App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal import drops 20% to 19 MT in May; imported fuel demand may remain subdued in short-term

Demand for coal import is expected to remain subdued in the short-term given the high coal stock levels in pithead and power plants, according to mjunction.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The country's coal import dropped by 20 percent to 18.93 million tonnes (MT) last month, industry data showed. The government is planning to bring the country's 'avoidable coal imports' to zero by 2023-24.

Demand for coal import is expected to remain subdued in the short-term given the high coal stock levels in pithead and power plants, according to mjunction.

The coal import in May last year stood at 23.57 MT, it said. mjunction -- a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL -- is a B2B e-commerce company that also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.

Close

However, coal import during last month through the major and non-major ports is estimated to have increased by 10.76 percent over April 2020, according to a provisional compilation by mjunction services limited, based on monitoring of vessels' positions and data received from shipping companies.

related news

"The slight uptick in May imports over the previous month might have resulted from the partial re-start of operations in some sectors as well as the continued softness in coal prices in the international markets.

"However, given the high coal stock levels in pithead and power plants, we expect import demand to remain subdued in the short-term," mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said.

Import of coal in May stood at 18.93 MT (provisional) as compared to 17.09 MT (revised) in April 2020, mjunction said.

Of the total imports last month, the import of non-coking coal was at 13.22 MT, against 12.28 MT in April.

Coking coal imports were at 3.81 MT in May, up from 3.23 MT imported a month ago.

During April-May, total coal import was at 36.02 MT, registering a decline of 27.83 percent from 49.90 MT imported during the same period of the previous year.

During April-May, non-coking coal imports stood at 25.50 MT, from 35.35 MT imported during April-May 2019.

Coking coal imports were at 7.04 MT during April-May, down from 8.77 MT earlier.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 percent of the domestic fuel output, has been mandated by the government to replace at least 100 MT of imports with domestically-produced coal in the ongoing fiscal.

The Centre had earlier asked power generating companies, including NTPC, Tata Power and Reliance Power, to reduce import of the dry fuel for blending purposes and replace it with domestic coal.

The power sector is a key coal consumer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also given directions to target thermal coal import substitution, particularly when huge coal stock inventory is available in the country this year.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier written to state chief ministers asking them not to import coal and take domestic supply from CIL, which has the fuel in abundance.

The country's coal imports increased marginally by 3.2 percent to 242.97 MT in 2019-20.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #coal #Coal India Limited #SAIL #Tata Steel

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 4,00,000

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 4,00,000

Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites; City's borders to be reopened from Monday

Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites; City's borders to be reopened from Monday

Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.