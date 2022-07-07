Coal-based power generation rises 27% in June

if blending with domestic coal is not started by June 15, then the domestic allocation of the concerned defaulter's thermal power plants will be further reduced by 5 per cent, the ministry had said in a letter to state governments and power generation companies (gencos) (Representative Image)

Coal-based power generation increased by 26.58 percent to 95,880 million units in June, as per official data.

This comes in the wake of several parts of the country witnessing power outrages in the peak summer months of April and May due to shortage of coal supplies at various thermal plants.

Coal-based power generation stood at 75,747 million units (MU) in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, according to coal ministry’s data. "The overall power generation in June 2022 has been 17.73 per cent higher than the power generated in June 2021," it added.

However, on a sequential basis, coal-based power generation dropped by 2.77 percent in June compared to 98,609 MU in May this fiscal. Total power generation also dipped by 0.76 percent to 1,38,995 MU in June from 1,40,059 MU in May.

With monsoon hitting many parts of the country, Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal recently said the state-owned firm is geared up to meet its part of committed coal supplies to the power sector, and stressed that building up dry fuel stock timely by electricity generating plants will be crucial.

"Timely stock build-up by the power plants when coal is available will be crucial. We are gearing up to meet our part of committed supplies to power sector in the ensuing months," Agrawal had told.