Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu app; Check all information on COVID-19 vaccination

To allow users to download their vaccination certificates, Aarogya Setu, India’s COVID-19 contact tracing app has been integrated with the Co-WIN portal. The central government has developed Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network or Co-WIN application to monitor the inoculation drive and track the listed beneficiaries for vaccination on a real-time basis.



Need information on COVID19 Vaccination. COWIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view COWIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have recd at least one dose of COVID19 Vaccination.@GoI_MeitY@NITIAayog@NICMeity

Aarogya Setu app from its official Twitter handle tweeted "Need information on COVID-19 Vaccination. Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination".

58 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated till February 7, 2021, as per the government. India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered, after the USA and the UK, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

What is Co-WIN?

The co-WIN portal has been developed by the Ministry of Health, Government of India with the support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India Office. Co-WIN is a platform for the citizens of India to register for coronavirus vaccination and schedule their vaccination slots at the nearest vaccination centres. Administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module are the 5 modules in the app.

How does it work?

-Register to get the vaccine

Register using your mobile number or Aadhaar no. or any other identity documents.

-Get vaccinated

Visit the vaccination centre on scheduled date and time and get the inoculation done

-Get a certificate

Upon each vaccination, even get vaccination certificate

What is Aarogya Setu app?

Government of India on April 2 launched Aarogya Setu app with the help of the best of the minds from Indian industry, academia and government working round the clock to build a robust, scalable and secure app. National Informatics Centre (NIC) now maintains the app.

The app aims to help people identify Bluetooth contacts of COVID-19 positive users and issues alerts for helping people stay safe.

The portal has all details about the App including those regarding how the App works, COVID-19 updates and why one should use Aarogya Setu.

Aarogya Setu app has been developed in the most transparent manner and all details and documents including privacy policy and Aarogya Setu data access and knowledge sharing protocols have been uploaded on the Aarogya Setu Portal.