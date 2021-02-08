MARKET NEWS

Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu app; Check all information on COVID-19 vaccination

"Need information on COVID-19 Vaccination. Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard, and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination".

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST
Source: Reuters


To allow users to download their vaccination certificates, Aarogya Setu, India’s COVID-19 contact tracing app has been integrated with the Co-WIN portal. The central government has developed Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network or Co-WIN application to monitor the inoculation drive and track the listed beneficiaries for vaccination on a real-time basis.

Aarogya Setu app from its official Twitter handle tweeted "Need information on COVID-19 Vaccination. Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination".

58 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated till February 7, 2021, as per the government. India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered, after the USA and the UK, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

What is Co-WIN?

The co-WIN portal has been developed by the Ministry of Health, Government of India with the support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India Office. Co-WIN is a platform for the citizens of India to register for coronavirus vaccination and schedule their vaccination slots at the nearest vaccination centres. Administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module are the 5 modules in the app.

How does it work?

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

-Register to get the vaccine

Register using your mobile number or Aadhaar no. or any other identity documents.

-Get vaccinated

Visit the vaccination centre on scheduled date and time and get the inoculation done

-Get a certificate

Upon each vaccination, even get vaccination certificate

What is Aarogya Setu app?

Government of India on April 2 launched Aarogya Setu app with the help of the best of the minds from Indian industry, academia and government working round the clock to build a robust, scalable and secure app. National Informatics Centre (NIC) now maintains the app.

The app aims to help people identify Bluetooth contacts of COVID-19 positive users and issues alerts for helping people stay safe.

The portal has all details about the App including those regarding how the App works, COVID-19 updates and why one should use Aarogya Setu.

Aarogya Setu app has been developed in the most transparent manner and all details and documents including privacy policy and Aarogya Setu data access and knowledge sharing protocols have been uploaded on the Aarogya Setu Portal.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Feb 8, 2021 10:14 am

