Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Co-op banks face action while nationalised banks get govt help: Sharad Pawar

He added that Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka account for over 70 percent of co-operative banks in the country

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday called for a "change of perception" towards co-operative banks, saying they face stern action when in distress while nationalised banks get a helping hand.

He was speaking at a function organised by Saraswat Co-operative Bank, which completed 100 years on 14 September. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was also present.

The cooperative movement started in Maharashtra due to the vision of its leaders in the early years of Independence, Pawar said.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka account for over 70 percent of co-operative banks in the country, he pointed out.

"There is no doubt that nationalised banks should be helped. However, while nationalised banks have been given financial assistance worth Rs 86,000 crore in recent years, (boards of directors of) co-operative banks are being dissolved (when they face financial stress)," the former Union minister said.

"The perception towards co-operative banks should change," Pawar added.

Thackeray took a swipe at the Sena's ruling ally BJP in his speech, saying that after demonetisation, "condition of the economy today is such that the common man does not know where to turn to".

"For common people, there is scarce difference between the current and the past governments," Thackeray said.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 08:30 pm

