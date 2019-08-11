CNN News18 survey: 75% respondents in J&K support Centre's decision to bifurcate state

A survey conducted by CNN News18 has revealed that about 75 percent of the respondents in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) supported the Centre's decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories (UTs).

These respondents were asked about their views on bifurcation of the state.

According to the survey, 137 out of the 181 respondents supported the decision, while 44 respondents -- about 24 percent -- opposed the move, stating that the decision could be counter-productive.

Of the 181 individuals surveyed, 33 were women, while the rest were male respondents.

According to the survey, 20 respondents (about 11 percent) were neutral about the move.

Many of those who supported the decision said that it would lead to better economic development in J&K and the increase in tourism which will lead to "financial empowerment" of the locals.

A number of respondents also said that the move will ensure that "traditional political parties" do not "exploit the sentiments of the people".

Those who opposed the move, meanwhile, were of the opinion that the move will not benefit the common people of the state and that the decision was "forced" upon them.

The overall survey, gauging the mood of the state after the revocation of Article 370’s provisions and the bifurcation of the state, indicated that about 69 percent of the surveyed individuals in J&K favoured the Centre’s decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- J&K and Ladakh.

Around 159 (69 percent) of the total 231 respondents favoured the decision while 51 respondents (22 percent) opposed the Centre’s move. As many as 9 percent of the respondents (21 people) were neutral.