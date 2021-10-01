MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CNG price hiked in Delhi-NCR after Centre raises gas rate by 62%

As per the new price that will come into effect from 6 am on October 2, CNG would be charged at Rs 47.48 per kg in Delhi -- an increase of Rs 2.28 per kg.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 11:06 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR has been hiked by Rs 2.28 per kg, distribution company Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) announced on October 1. This comes a day after the Centre increased the rate of domestic natural gas by 62 percent.

The new per kg cost of CNG in Delhi, which will come into effect from 6 am on October 2, is Rs 47.48, IGL said.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the rate has been increased to Rs 53.45 per kg, marking a hike of Rs 2.55 above the current price.

As per the city-wise price list issued by IGL, CNG would charged as follows: Rs 55.81 per kg in Gurugram; Rs 56.50 in Rewari; Rs 54.70 in Karnal and Kaithal; Rs 60.71 in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli; Rs 63.97 in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur; and Rs 62.41 per kg in Ajmer.

Apart from CNG, the rate of piped natural gas (PNG) has also been increased.

Close

Related stories

In Delhi, the PNG rate has been hiked by Rs 2.10 per cubic metre to Rs 33.01 per scm, whereas, the cost of piped cooking gas in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 32.86 per scm.

On September 30, a notification issued by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), an arm of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that the price of domestically produced natural gas would be $2.90 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

This marked a 62 percent hike above the existing gas price, which was $1.79 per mmBtu.

Also Read | Natural gas futures jump 3% in afternoon trade

Natural gas is the raw material that is converted into CNG for use in automobiles as fuel or piped to household kitchens for cooking purposes.

Natural gas prices affect the earnings of state-run producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Oil India Ltd.

ICICI Securities in its report in September had said that CNG and piped cooking gas prices in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai may be hiked by 10-11 percent from October as the government-dictated gas price is set to rise by about 76 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CNG #Delhi #domestic gas #Indraprastha Gas Ltd
first published: Oct 1, 2021 10:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.