CNG, PNG prices increase in Mumbai from today: Check revised rates here

State-run city gas utility Mahanagar Gas increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Mumbai from December 17 midnight. The rate of piped natural gas (PNG) also goes up by Rs 1.50 per unit.

With this price revision, the rate of CNG is now Rs 63.50 per kg while piped gas now costs Rs 38 per unit, Times of India reported.

This is the fourth time in the last three months that the prices of CNG have been increased, said the report. Also, the CNG rate in the Mumbai metropolitan region has been increased by around Rs 16 in 11 months this year, it said. The hike has put a huge burden on more than 8 lakh consumers. This includes over 3 lakh private car users besides those in public transport like auto-rickshaw, taxi and buses, the report suggested.

Following the price hike in CNG, the Kaali-Peeli taxi and autorickshaw unions are now demanding a hike of Rs 5 and Rs 2, respectively, in minimum fares, said the report.

Notably, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) had on December 4 increased the prices of the CNG in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. With the hike in the gas price, the retail cost per Kg of CNG in the NCT of Delhi stood at Rs 53.04.