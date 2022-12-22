 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CM Yogi Adityanath meets entrepreneurs to discuss investment possibilities in UP

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

The delegation, which met the chief minister on Wednesday, also expressed enthusiasm for participation in Global Investors Summit to be held in February next year.

A group of Indian entrepreneurs met Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed the possibilities of investment in various sectors in the state, according to an official statement.

"With the aim of increasing the per capita income in the state, it is our endeavour that the country and the world can be benefited from the immense business opportunities available in the state," the statement quoted him as saying.

The chief minister said the state government is working on several industrial projects in UP.

Industrial development is being carried out through policy-driven governance by formulating around 25 policies to attract investment in various sectors including IT, data centre, defence & aerospace, electric vehicles, warehousing & logistics, tourism, textile, MSME, etc, he said.

"Several corrective steps have been taken in the direction of creating a climate-friendly ecosystem," he added.