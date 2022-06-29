Latest News Live: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow

June 29, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received over 1.83 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme within six days of the registration process, an official communication said. The registration process that began on June 24 had seen filing of 94,281 applications by Monday, and 56,960 applications till Sunday.

After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests against it rocked several states for nearly a week, and several opposition parties demanded its rollback. "So far, 1,83,634 future Agniveers have applied on the registration website ...Registration closes on July 5, 2022," the IAF said on Twitter.