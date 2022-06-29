 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News Live: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow

Moneycontrol News
Jun 29, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST

June 29, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST

Update: Jailed NCP MLAs Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh moves SC for nod to participate in Maharashtra assembly floor test, SC to hear plea at 5.30 pm

June 29, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

Central govt requests senior advocate KK Venugopal to continue as Attorney General of India.

His approved tenure is up to June 30, 2022.

June 29, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received over 1.83 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme within six days of the registration process, an official communication said. The registration process that began on June 24 had seen filing of 94,281 applications by Monday, and 56,960 applications till Sunday.

After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests against it rocked several states for nearly a week, and several opposition parties demanded its rollback. "So far, 1,83,634 future Agniveers have applied on the registration website ...Registration closes on July 5, 2022," the IAF said on Twitter.

June 29, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Tennis: Harmony Tan overcomes Serena Williams fear factor to finish in Wimbledon dreamland

The 24-year-old French debutant prevailed against the 23-time Grand Slam champion over three sets to secure her first career win on grass and advance to the second round at the expense of the former world number one. Read more here.

June 29, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

Journalists should not be jailed for what they write, tweet and say: UN spokesperson on Mohammed Zubair's arrest

Responding to the journalist Zubair's arrest, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said: In any place around the world, it is very important that people be allowed to express themselves freely, journalists be allowed to express themselves freely and without the threat of any harassment. Read more here.

June 29, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

PM Hasina to broach Rohingya repatriation in upcoming India visit: Bangladesh Foreign Secretary 

Repatriation of Rohingyas are likely to figure on the agenda of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her upcoming visit to India, scheduled in September this year.

June 29, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

"Shiv Sena MLAs & allies have decided to contribute Rs 51 lakhs to the Assam CM's relief fund to help the flood-affected people," tweets Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde

For the last few days, Shinde along with other MLAs arecamping at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati

June 29, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder in Udaipur

MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.

The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated.

June 29, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha set to be named chair of Retail arm

An announcement of Isha Ambani’s elevation could come as early as Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified ahead of a formal statement. She is currently director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Read more here.

June 29, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

BJP leaders including Girish Mahajan and Shrikant Bhartiya arrive at the residence of LoP and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai