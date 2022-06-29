Latest News Live: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow

Latest News Live: Get all the breaking and current updates of India and around the world.
Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.
Update: Jailed NCP MLAs Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh moves SC for nod to participate in Maharashtra assembly floor test, SC to hear plea at 5.30 pm
Central govt requests senior advocate KK Venugopal to continue as Attorney General of India.
His approved tenure is up to June 30, 2022.
IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received over 1.83 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme within six days of the registration process, an official communication said. The registration process that began on June 24 had seen filing of 94,281 applications by Monday, and 56,960 applications till Sunday.
After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests against it rocked several states for nearly a week, and several opposition parties demanded its rollback. "So far, 1,83,634 future Agniveers have applied on the registration website ...Registration closes on July 5, 2022," the IAF said on Twitter.
Tennis: Harmony Tan overcomes Serena Williams fear factor to finish in Wimbledon dreamland
The 24-year-old French debutant prevailed against the 23-time Grand Slam champion over three sets to secure her first career win on grass and advance to the second round at the expense of the former world number one. Read more here.
Journalists should not be jailed for what they write, tweet and say: UN spokesperson on Mohammed Zubair's arrest
Responding to the journalist Zubair's arrest, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said: In any place around the world, it is very important that people be allowed to express themselves freely, journalists be allowed to express themselves freely and without the threat of any harassment. Read more here.
PM Hasina to broach Rohingya repatriation in upcoming India visit: Bangladesh Foreign Secretary
Repatriation of Rohingyas are likely to figure on the agenda of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her upcoming visit to India, scheduled in September this year.
"Shiv Sena MLAs & allies have decided to contribute Rs 51 lakhs to the Assam CM's relief fund to help the flood-affected people," tweets Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde
For the last few days, Shinde along with other MLAs arecamping at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati
MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder in Udaipur
MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.
The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated.
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha set to be named chair of Retail arm
An announcement of Isha Ambani’s elevation could come as early as Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified ahead of a formal statement. She is currently director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Read more here.
BJP leaders including Girish Mahajan and Shrikant Bhartiya arrive at the residence of LoP and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai
Udaipur Beheading | We're interrogating the accused & action will be taken: Dinesh MN, Addtl DGP ACB, Rajasthan
We're interrogating the accused & action will be taken against those whose names will come in the probe. Commissioner has assured the victim's family of compensation. There is peace now & appeal to people to maintain peace: Dinesh MN, Addtl DGP ACB, Rajasthan
Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania flies the latest ALH Mark 3 helicopter and lands it on a warship in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in Porbandar
It's a made-in-India helicopter that has strengthened our reach and capability. These helicopters are force multipliers when they mark on ships, they enhance the range & capability of the ship multi folds because of their speed and endurance: Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania
Coronavirus Update | India records 14,506 news COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
With 14,506 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of such cases rose to 4,34,33, 345, and that of the active cases to 99,602, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Read more here.
Supreme Court agrees to hear the case "tentatively at 5 PM today"
Who is Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra minister behind political crisis in Uddhav Thackeray government
58-year-old Shinde is one of the senior-most leaders of the Shiv Sena who is currently minister of urban affairs in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Maharashtra. His son Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha member of parliament while his brother Prakash Shinde is a Councillor. Read more here.
Here’s how the numbers stack up in Maharashtra Assembly
Rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who has claimed to be a staunch Shiv Sainik, would need at least 36 MLAs to go along with him if he wants to split the Shiv Sena without attracting disqualification under the anti-defection law. As per the rules, if the rebel group wants to merge with BJP, at least 37 MLAs (two-thirds of Shiv Sena’s 55) have to come together to ensure they do not face disqualification. If that happens, the MVA government will fall. Read more here.
Uddhav Thackeray to move Supreme Court against Floor Test
Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu files application in the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Chief Minister to prove majority of MVA Government by taking floor test in the Assembly tomorrow.MVA has seeked urgent listing of case. Read more here.
Governor asks Uddhav Thackeray government to face floor test tomorrow
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove majority in the floor test on June 30 amid rebellion by a group of Shiv Sena lawmakers led by Eknath Shinde. Read more here.
Rebel Maharashtra MLAs will be heading to Goa today: sources confirm
70 rooms booked at Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Goa. They will then fly to Mumbai tomorrow and go directly to the Maharashtra Assembly: Sources
How can a floor test be asked for: Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena
Rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde to leave from Guwahati today.
Rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde to leave from Guwahati today. May be headed to Goa where from they will go to Mumbai tomorrow.
Maharashtra govt will have to move Supreme Court against Governor B S Koshyari's letter mandating Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face floor test on Thursday: Congress veteran Prithviraj Chavan
Udaipur Killing: Victim Flagged Threat to Life, Neighbour Nazim's Role in Circulating His Info
The victim’s written complaint to the police flagging threat to his life has surfaced. Read more here.
Udaipur Tailor Murder: It is not an ordinary incident: CM Ashok Gehlot
It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
In the aftermath of the gruesome beheading of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, the Rajasthan government has ordered suspension of internet services across the state.
Also, Section 144 has been clamped in the state for a month. At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, it was decided to clamp Section 144 across the state besides suspending internet services keeping security concerns in mind.