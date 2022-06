June 29, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania flies the latest ALH Mark 3 helicopter and lands it on a warship in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in Porbandar

It's a made-in-India helicopter that has strengthened our reach and capability. These helicopters are force multipliers when they mark on ships, they enhance the range & capability of the ship multi folds because of their speed and endurance: Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania