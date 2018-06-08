CM takes stock of Shimla water crisis

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today directed officials to fast-track water supply projects so that the state capital does not face shortages again next summer. The chief minister reviewed the water situation in Shimla town and asked officials to complete the ongoing projects to increase water supply within a year.

Shimla has faced massive water shortage this summer, leading to protests on the streets and a high court order imposing stern water-saving measures.

The chief minister wanted medium-term plans for increasing water supply to the city speeded up, officials said.

Thakur said efforts were on to ensure availability of additional 10 million litres per day (MLD) of water from Gumma, Ashwani Khud and Giri river sources.

Besides, nine additional tanks will be constructed for the storage of 17 MLD water.

He sought immediate steps for checking water leakage and completing the work on replacement of a seven-kilometre main supply line from Craignano to Dhalli.

He stressed on improving the distribution system and directed that the work at Sanjauli, Engine Ghar and Totu Ward localities should be taken up soon.

Shortfall in rain and snow this year triggered this year's water crisis in a city already suffering from unplanned development.

The town's population has reached 1.80 lakh and a floating population of 80,000 to one lakh is added during the tourist season.

Facebook posts by local residents this summer asked tourists to keep away and the authorities even ordered schools to close down for a few days.