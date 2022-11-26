 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 146 crore winter aid for needy as Odisha shivers

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

As many as 48 lakh beneficiaries of the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and National Pension System will get Rs 300 each to buy blankets, a release issued by the chief minister's office said, adding the amount will be credited by December 1.

Naveen Patnaik

With the Met department forecasting a further dip in mercury in Odisha over the next few days, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced winter assistance of Rs 146 crore for the needy.

While reviewing the cold conditions in the state during a meeting with top officials on Friday evening, Patnaik asked officials to ensure the safety of the poor, especially the elderly, during the winter session.

He said that as per available data, the conditions in the tribal-dominated Kandhamal and Koraput districts were severe.

Patnaik advised the Panchayati Raj and Urban Development departments, and district collectors and civic authorities to take immediate action to ensure that no one remained unattended or in a helpless condition during the chilly nights.

So far, 855 traveller shelters have been opened across the state.