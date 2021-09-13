CM MK Stalin to bring Bill today to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The Tamil Nadu government will introduce a Bill in the Assembly on September 13 seeking President’s assent to exempt the state from the ambit of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a day after the death of a 19-year-old boy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on September 12, assured to pass a Bill in the Assembly to "permanently exempt" the state's medical aspirants from taking NEET.

This came after a 19-year old medical aspirant, Dhanush, belonging to a village near Salem died by suicide hours before he was to appear for the NEET for a third time, fearing the outcome of the test.

Expressing shock and grief, Stalin said that the aspirant died by suicide as he was dejected that he could not clear the exam despite appearing twice earlier and due to the adverse effects caused by NEET to poor students of urban and rural regions.

The death led to a blame game with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) holding the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime responsible and the state government targeting the Centre.

The Centre does not understand the huge difficulties caused by NEET to students and its 'negligence' and 'obstinacy' continues to be responsible for the death of students by suicide, the Chief Minister alleged.

Condoling the aspirant's death, Stalin said "our legal struggle against NEET starts now after taking over the reins of the government."

The state government has the responsibility and duty to build a good future for students and realising this, "our struggle will continue till the Union government rescinds NEET," he said.

The Chief Minister said his government would drum up support of all other states on this issue by reaching out to all Chief Ministers, adding, "I have the confidence that we will win."

Also, "irregularity in conduct of NEET, leak of question paper, several instances of fraud, including impersonation and students' suicides" has not prompted the Centre to have a change of heart, further reinforcing the necessity of having education in the state list of the Constitution, Stalin said. He appealed to the student community not to lose heart and not take any extreme steps.

(With inputs from PTI)