App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

CM Manohar Parrikar holds meeting of Goa govt officers at his residence

The Congress has been demanding a "full-time" chief minister for the state in place of Parrikar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on December 1 held a meeting with government officers at his private residence near and directed them to expedite completion of pending works.

The meeting was to take stock of various projects, including construction of a third bridge on the Mandovi river, a senior official told PTI.

Parrikar had earlier held a cabinet meeting on October 31 and met party officials the next day.

"Parrikar has asked the officers to expedite the process to fill vacancies in various government departments and set up a deadline," said the official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

related news

Vacancies in various departments of the state government lie unfulfilled since the last two years.

The process of employment has been put on hold since the last nine months due to Parrikar's illness which prevented him from attending office.

He said the chief minister also took stock of the solid waste collection and discussed overall bottlenecks in governance arising out of his physical absence from office.

Parrikar also discussed the financial aspects of various projects and gave instructions to officers concerned, he said.

Parrikar, 62, has been recuperating at his private residence since October 14, when he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

The Congress has been demanding a "full-time" chief minister for the state in place of Parrikar.

Last week, hundreds of people, including some Congress leaders, had marched to Parrikar's residence, demanding his resignation and a "full-time" chief minister.
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.