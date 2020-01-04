App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

CM Manohar Lal Khattar raises social security pensions in Haryana

It gave approval for an amendment to the scheme under which acid attack victims are provided financial assistance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 3 announced a hike of Rs 250 to Rs 2,250 in all social security and old-age pensions with effect from this month, putting an additional burden of about Rs 70 crore per month on the state exchequer. Presently, the social security pensions to 28 lakh beneficiaries cost Rs 514 crore per month to the state government.

Workers above the age of 60 years registered under the building and other construction workers welfare board will also get a raise from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 in their monthly pensions, the chief minister said after a cabinet meeting here.

He said from the forthcoming session, the state reservation policy would be implemented in the post-graduate or MD courses in medical as well as dental colleges in the state.

Close

At present, no such reservation policy is implemented in these institutions for PG courses, Khattar said.

related news

Besides, he said, the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) would get the benefit of 10 percent reservation as started by the central government for admission to PG course in the state-run medical and dental colleges and the number of seats would also be increased.

It gave approval for an amendment to the scheme under which acid attack victims are provided financial assistance.

The existing scheme provides financial aide only to those women who were attacked on or after May 2, 2011, and those who have been residing in Haryana for at least three years prior to the date of occurrence, according to a government statement.

After the amendment, every acid attack victim in the state will be eligible for the assistance.

The ex-gratia for the family of a deceased government employee has been enhanced from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh, which was not revised in the last 30 years.

The state cabinet approved the creation of the Citizen Resources Information department, aimed at providing an impetus to the exercise for preparing a common database of people to implement government schemes and delivery through digital medium.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to change the nomenclature of Haryana Film Cell to the Haryana Film Promotion Board.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 4, 2020 10:51 am

tags #Haryana #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.