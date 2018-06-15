App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CM Kejriwal’s wife calls LG Baijal 'insecure' after she was refused entry into Raj Niwas

Sunita Kejriwal had gone with Kejriwal’s mother and wives of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and PWD minister Satyendra Jain to meet the AAP ministers who have been staging a sit-in at the LG’s residence

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former IRS officer and wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called LG Anil Baijal ‘insecure’ when she was turned away from his residence by the Delhi police on Thursday.

She had gone with Kejriwal’s mother and wives of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and PWD minister Satyendra Jain to meet the AAP ministers who have been staging a sit-in at the LG’s residence, reported The Indian Express.

Sunita also used social media to convey her message to the LG. “When you don’t understand the logic behind certain things, you need to express. And social media provides a platform where you can talk to anyone," she told IE.

The protest by the seniormost in the AAP government entered its fourth day on Friday, with Sisodia and Jain on an indefinite hunger strike. Sunita said that they wanted to meet their husbands after Jain’s blood sugar level dropped on Thursday.

“We wanted to meet our husbands for 10 minutes. They made us wait for 1.5 hours at the first barricade and then turned us away. Are we a security threat? Is he (Baijal) so insecure?” she said.

Kejriwal had been hoping for the rift to be over soon, Sunita said before he left for the LG’s residence on Monday. “He said he will insist the LG to resolve the matter through talks. He was aware that the LG may take some time. We never thought this would happen,” she added.

She also criticised the IAS officers for their ongoing agitation against the Aam Aadmi Party. “What security do they need? Are they here to serve people or to indulge in an ego battle? If ego is so dear to them, then why take salaries?”

Kejriwal has an “overwhelming mandate” and is not sitting for a dharna for his own interest, Sunita said. “He gets frustrated when files don’t move. He is very disturbed. He keeps asking why they are not being allowed to work for Delhi. Those calling him dramebaaz should try doing that for two hours. The BJP is such an immature lot,” she added, commending the strength of AAP leaders.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 10:46 am

tags ##BrahmachariPeacock #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics

