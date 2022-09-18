English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident

    Students of the private university in Punjab's Mohali held protest over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded, said police.

    PTI
    September 18, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a probe and expressed anguish over the incident at Chandigarh University following “rumours” that some objectionable videos of several female students were recorded by a woman student.

    Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he said.

    “Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University...our daughters are our honour...a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

    “I am in touch with the administration,” said Mann while appealing to people not to believe rumours.

    Students of the private university in Punjab's Mohali held protest over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded, said police.

    Close

    Related stories

    The protest took place past midnight at the Chandigarh University campus located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.

    During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that a woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh whose role is also under the scanner, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters.

    He said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered and the woman student has been apprehended.

    The university authorities have rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said those involved in the incident will get strict punishment.

    "In Chandigarh University, a girl recorded objectionable videos of several girl students and made them viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls should keep courage. We are all with you. All should act with patience," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #Chandigarh University #CM Bhagwant Mann #Mohali #Protests in Chandigarh #Punjab
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 02:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.