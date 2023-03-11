 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CM Ashok Gehlot approves financial proposal for construction of East Rajasthan Canal Project

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 14,200 crore for the construction of the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), officials said on Saturday.

The ERCP was envisaged by previous BJP government to solve the problem of irrigation and drinking water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan.

With the approval, the Navnera-Belwa-Bisalpur-Israda Link Project, construction of Navnera Barrage and Israda Dam, Ramgarh and Mahlpur Barrages, Mej Anicut will be completed, they said.

Also, the work on increasing the height of Bisalpur dam and developing 202-km-long water transport system will be done, it said.