CM Arvind Kejriwal launches Green Delhi app to fight pollution — here are the details

With the rising air pollution level in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched Green Delhi app on October 29 to increase its citizens' participation to ensure timely action against pollution sources in the city.

Kejriwal said that “no big change can take place without citizens' support".

Through the Green Delhi application, people will be able to notify the government about burning waste, industrial pollution and construction dust in any area of the national capital.



This app is part of the recently announced "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh" campaign which was announced on October 6 by the Delhi CM, to reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

Here is how to use the app and its special features:

The Green Delhi mobile app can downloaded from the Google Play Store. The CM said the app will be available soon on other platforms.

Users need to register on the app. They can then upload photos and videos of anti-pollution norms violations in the city.

The location will be automatically updated and the information will also be automatically sent to the department concerned in that particular area.

Each complaint will be time bound as per the category of the complaint.

The failure to address the issue on time will result in action against the nodal officers concerned.

In case citizens are not satisfied with the actions taken, they can reopen the complaints.

On October 29, the national capital's overall air quality inched closer to the 'severe' category as pollution levels rose sharply after a marginal reduction, primarily due to calm winds and spike in farm fires.

Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 397 at 11 am today. Sixteen monitoring stations, including at Shadipur (406), Patparganj (411), Jahangirpuri (429) and Vivek Vihar (432), recorded the air quality in the “severe" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.