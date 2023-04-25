 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 180 new websites of 50 departments of Delhi govt

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

Some of the departments whose websites were inaugurated include the transport and the public works departments.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated 180 new websites of 50 departments of the Delhi government and stressed on using artificial intelligence to make services more accessible to the common people.

Some of the departments whose websites were inaugurated include the transport and the public works departments. "The 180 websites of 50 departments have been integrated into one portal of the Delhi government. The old websites were driven by old technology and weren't tab friendly.

"Now, we have moved to cloud storage and removed the server system. Server crashes won't happen. These websites have the latest technology, sufficient bandwidth and space," he said at the inauguration event.

Asserting that they have to cater to the requirements of people through these websites, Kejriwal said that Artificial Intelligence is the future of technology and it has to be seen how it can be used by the government for making services more accessible to people.