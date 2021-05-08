CM Arvind Kejriwal demands 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all in Delhi in next 3 months

The number of centres will be increased to 250-300 by the Delhi government, Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing today. (File image)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply of around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the national capital in the next three months.

Currently, vaccination is going on at 100 centres in Delhi. The number of centres will be increased to 250-300 by the Delhi government, he said in an online briefing on May 8.

In order to vaccinate all people in Delhi, over three crore doses will be required, out of which around 40 lakh have already been received, he said.

The chief minister urged the Centre to provide it 85 lakh doses per month so that all the Delhiites could be vaccinated in the next three months.

He said that due to good arrangements in Delhi, people from NCR towns like Noida, Ghaziabad were also reaching here to get the vaccines. So, Delhi will require a little more than three crore doses, he said.

He said that Delhi currently has vaccine doses to vaccinate people for next 5-6 days and urged the Centre to provide adequate doses.

He said Delhi is currently administering one lakh vaccine doses per day and it could increase this number to three lakh.

Citing warnings of a third wave of COVID 19, he said that vaccination is the only safeguard against the deadly virus. He also urged the Centre and the experts for finding alternatives to vaccinate children below 18 years of age.