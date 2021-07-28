MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Cloudburst near Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu & Kashmir; no loss of life

The incident took place in the afternoon, leading to shooting stones which caused damage to some tents, the officials said.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra (PTI file photo)

Amarnath Yatra (PTI file photo)

A cloudburst occurred near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Wednesday, but there was no loss of life in the incident, officials said.

The incident took place in the afternoon, leading to shooting stones which caused damage to some tents, the officials said.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident, they said.

The officials said two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed at the holy cave while an additional team has been deputed from Ganderbal district.
PTI
Tags: #Amarnath yatra #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Weather
first published: Jul 28, 2021 08:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.