J&K: 10 dead in cloudburst near Amarnath cave, rescue operations underway

Devotees at the Amarnath Yatra (PTI file photo)

At least 10 people have died due to the cloudburst that was reported near Amarnath cave in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on July 8, officials said.

While the death toll has climbed to 10, three persons have been saved in the rescue operations so far, news agency PTI reported, citing the inputs it received from the Jammu & Kashmir police.

"Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst and flash floods at holy cave," news agency ANI quoted IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, as saying.

Rescue operations involving the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force Rescue and other associated agencies is currently underway, Kumar added.

The cloudburst was reported in the "lower reaches of Amarnath cave" at around 5:30 pm, the Joint Police Control Room of Pahalgam said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.



Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022



Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has spoken to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following the cloudburst incident. "Saving the lives of people is our utmost priority," Shah said, while noting that the rescue operations are underway. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also joined the rescue work , he said in a tweet.



बाबा अमरनाथ जी की गुफा के पास बादल फटने से आयी फ्लैश फ्लड के संबंध में मैंने LG श्री @manojsinha_ जी से बात कर स्थिति की जानकारी ली है। NDRF, CRPF, BSF और स्थानीय प्रशासन बचाव कार्य में लगे हैं। लोगों की जान बचाना हमारी प्राथमिकता है। सभी श्रद्धालुओं की कुशलता की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 8, 2022

The office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet: "Deeply pained by the unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress."

The incident took place at a time when the Amarnath Yatra - a pilgrimage drawing thousands of devotees from across the country - is currently underway. The yatra began on June 30, and is expected to continue till August 11.

This was the first Amarnath pilgrimage to be held in the past three years. The yatra was suspended mid-way in 2019, after Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu & Kashmir. In 2020 and 2021, the pilgrimage was not facilitated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.