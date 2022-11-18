 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Climate summit: India flags concerns over rich nations' efforts to extend scope of mitigation to agriculture

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST

Expressing concern over the draft decision text on the Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture, India said the developed countries are blocking a pro-poor and pro-farmer decision by insisting on expanding the scope for mitigation to agriculture, thereby compromising the very foundation of food security in the world, a source in the Indian delegation said.

India has opposed the developed world's efforts to extend the scope of mitigation to agriculture at the ongoing UN climate summit in Egypt, saying rich nations do not want to reduce emissions by changing their lifestyles and are "searching for cheaper solutions abroad", sources said on Thursday.

"At every climate summit, the developed countries wish to change the goalposts of the international climate regime using diversionary means to dilute their responsibilities arising from their historical emissions.

"Annex-I countries, it may be recalled, owe the world a carbon debt of 790 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide (GtCO2), which is worth USD 79 trillion, even at the modest price of USD 100 per tonnes," India said.

"This year too, the developed countries are distracting attention from their excessive GHG emissions by emphasising reduction in agriculture emissions which are 'survival emissions' and not 'luxury emissions'," it said.

India made it clear that the world is facing a climate crisis today because of the excessive historic cumulative emissions by the developed nations.