App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonising transport: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant made the remarks during the virtual launch of the 'Decarbonising Transport in Emerging Economies (DTEE)' project in India.

PTI

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on June 24 said that the emissions from transport have grown faster than those from any other sector over the past 30 years and climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonising transport.

He made the remarks during the virtual launch of the 'Decarbonising Transport in Emerging Economies (DTEE)' project in India.

Kant said the project assumes more significance in the present scenario of COVID-19 as there will be a shift from public transport in the coming years.

Close

"Climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonising transport. Globally, transport emits around 23 per cent of the energy-related CO2 that feeds global warming," he said.

related news

"Without immediate action, its share could reach 40 per cent by 2030. Transport emissions have grown faster than those of any other sector over the past 30 years," Kant added.

Noting that air pollution is a serious challenge in India, he said the transport sector is a significant factor in the nation's air quality problems.

Total vehicle sales (including motorcycles) increased from about 10 million in 2007 to over 30 million in 2019, and the total number of vehicles on the road is expected to nearly double to about 200 million by 2030, he said adding,"this presents a big challenge in terms of emissions."

The NITI Aayog CEO noted that decarbonisation of the transport sector would create a cleaner, healthier and more affordable future for everyone.

The DTEE project would help India translate its climate ambitions into actions, he said.

Kant also noted that India is the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and the 4th largest car manufacturer in the world.

India's transport sector, with the fourth-largest rail network in the world and the third-largest global aviation market, presents a huge opportunity, but also challenges in terms of emissions, he said.

Also participating at the event, International Transport Forum (ITF) Secretary General  Young Tae KIM said digitisation, connectivity, safety & security, universal access and decarbonisation are 5 pillars that are dealt with during ITF's collaboration with member countries.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said public transport is facing a major challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is a huge growth in the number of registration of vehicles, outnumbering even the population growth, which can prove dangerous for the environment," he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Amitabh Kant #climate change #environment #India #NITI Aayog #transport sector

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With over 70,000 cases, Delhi surpasses Mumbai's COVID-19 tally

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With over 70,000 cases, Delhi surpasses Mumbai's COVID-19 tally

US group raises pricing recommendation for Gilead's remdesivir in COVID-19

US group raises pricing recommendation for Gilead's remdesivir in COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.