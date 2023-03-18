 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Climate change and catfight in the Himalayas: tigers, leopards venture into snow leopard land

Mar 18, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

Kedar Baral, a conservationist who has studied the potential impact of climate change on the habitat and distribution of leopards, says interactions between them and snow leopards could become more common in a warmer world.

An undated video believed to be from an Indian forest recently went viral. A tiger, sitting quietly among trees observing something in the distance, roars and darts towards its target. It’s a leopard that jumps down from a tree. The confrontation ends with the leopard taking a submissive stance by lying on the ground, and both cats backing off.

This video led at least one social media user in neighbouring Nepal to ask: As tigers, leopards and snow leopards bear the brunt of climate change, is it possible that their habitats will overlap in the future, pushing them into direct competition for prey and habitat?

There’s no easy answer, conservationists say. “We don’t have enough research to answer the question clearly,” says conservationist Bikram Shrestha. “But we have seen that whenever the habitats of big cats overlap, they tend to avoid each other, and the stronger one displaces the weaker one.”

Conservationists have traditionally considered ‘endangered’ tigers (Panthera tigris) the apex predators of Nepal’s southern plains; ‘vulnerable’ leopards (Panthera pardus) as reigning in the country’s hill region; and ‘vulnerable’ snow leopards (Panthera uncia) lording it further north in the mountains. This, at least, is the way it’s taught in the country’s schools. But various studies have shown that climate change is increasingly pushing tigers and leopards further north in search of suitable habitat, encroaching on the territory of snow leopards.