Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Clerk receives transfer order 3 months after demise

Rekha Charan, a clerk at the Asind Panchayat had committed suicide on April 21 this year.

Rekha Charan, a clerk with the Asind Panchayat, who committed suicide on April 21 this year, received a transfer order on July 26.

As per a report by The Times of India, Rekha Charan, a resident of Nimbahera and a clerk at the Asind Panchayat, had committed suicide by pouring kerosene on herself.

The report stated the panchayat had recommended her transfer from Asind to Bhilwara more than six months ago but it was processed only after her death.

Officials of the Asind panchayat had submitted a report of her death to the head office along with a request to discontinue her salary, only to be shocked to find Rekha’s name on a transfer list on July 26.

The department had also sent orders to the Zila Parishad of Bhilwara directing them to relieve Rekha immediately. The Zila Parishad officials, however, felt that the death of Rekha was possibly not recorded in the system properly leading to the error.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 01:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

