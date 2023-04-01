 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Clear pending salary to Delhi Waqf Board employees in two weeks: HC

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

The Delhi High Court, hearing a petition by Delhi Waqf Board Employees Association, said in case of non-compliance, it would be constrained to pass ”adverse orders” on the next date of hearing on April 18.

The association, along with an individual employee, had moved the court earlier this year, claiming they had not received their salaries since October last year and were thus facing "unfathomable financial hardships."

The high court here has directed the city government and the Delhi Waqf Board authorities to clear the outstanding salary of board employees of over six months within two weeks.

The Delhi High Court, hearing a petition by Delhi Waqf Board Employees Association, said in case of non-compliance, it would be constrained to pass ”adverse orders” on the next date of hearing on April 18.

The association, along with an individual employee, had moved the court earlier this year, claiming they had not received their salaries since October last year and were thus facing "unfathomable financial hardships."

”It is directed that the respondents (Delhi Waqf Board, chief executive officer of the board, divisional commissioner cum revenue secretary of Delhi government) shall ensure that all outstanding dues of the employees who are members of petitioner No. 1 as well as petitioner No. 2 herein, are positively released within two weeks from today, failing which this court will be constrained to pass adverse orders on the next date,” said Justice Jyoti Singh in an order dated March 27.