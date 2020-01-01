App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cleanliness survey: Indore tops fourth time in a row

The results are of surveys conducted this year in the first quarter between April and June, and the second quarter from July to September.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row in the Union government's cleanliness survey announced on Tuesday.



Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri released the results of these two surveys on Tuesday in Delhi.

Indore Mayor Malini Singh Gaud tweeted, "The final (survey) test is in the offing between January 4 and 31. We have to top it and hit a four (fourth boundary in a row) in it."

Bhopal stood second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second quarter results (July-September).

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 08:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indore

