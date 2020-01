Cleanliness survey: Indore tops fourth time in a row

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row in the Union government's cleanliness survey announced on Tuesday.

The results are of surveys conducted this year in the first quarter between April and June, and the second quarter from July to September.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri released the results of these two surveys on Tuesday in Delhi.

Indore Mayor Malini Singh Gaud tweeted, "The final (survey) test is in the offing between January 4 and 31. We have to top it and hit a four (fourth boundary in a row) in it."

Bhopal stood second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second quarter results (July-September).