you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Clean storm water drains in Noida: NGT

The NGT also said that in view of seriousness of violations affecting public health at large, the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority CEO may remain present in person with the compliance affidavit on July 5.

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board and authorities concerned to take immediate steps to control pollution of Noida's storm water drains which join Yamuna and Hindon rivers and make them congestion free.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said discharge of any effluent in drains is an offence under the provisions of the Water Act, 1974, and the Rules under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

"Action is required on the part of authorities to prevent and remedy such pollution to enforce right of citizens to clean environment. Polluters are to be made accountable as per law. Inaction of the authorities is also actionable by way of disciplinary and punitive action," the bench said.

It directed the petitioner to furnish a set of papers on the issue to the authorities within one week.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Monika Srivastava who alleged that multiple storm water drains are meeting Hindon and Yamuna rivers and remain chocked due to dumping of garbage, untreated sewage and discharge of effluent.

"The drains do not have requisite flow and the same are not duly maintained by authorities," the plea said and submitted photographs in support of the allegation that the drains were not being cleaned.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #National Green Tribunal #Noida #storm water drains

